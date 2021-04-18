Quality education mission of govt: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that quality education for all is the vision and mission of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and Daanish Schools were providing opportunities to the students for expressing their abilities.

Presiding over the 33rd meeting of Punjab Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority at CM's office on Sunday, he expressed satisfaction that corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being thoroughly ensured in Daanish Schools.

The chief minister termed the performance of Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence satisfactory and said that they were imparting quality education to the poor but intelligent children in the backward areas.

He said that a state-of-the-art boarding school would be set up in Koh-e-Suleiman where quality education with boarding and lodging facilities would be provided to boys and girls students.

Provincial Minister for Education Murad Raas said that the government was making serious efforts to bring the standard of education in government schools at par with private schools.

Vice Chairperson Daanish School Authority Samira Ahmed said that Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority was providing opportunities of quality education for every child.

The meeting was informed that new Daanish Schools in Tandlianwala and Hasilpur would start soon. The meeting was informed that the historic building of Lady Anderson School in Sialkot had been restored in its original condition. Thirty-six students of Daanish School got admission to medical colleges, and 250 students to engineering universities on merit.

Under the Clean and Green Punjab, 40,000 more saplings would be planted in Daanish schools.

Member Punjab Assembly Khadija Omar, Secretary Schools Education and other officials were also present.