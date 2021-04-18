ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,243
14924hr
Pakistan Cases
756,285
612724hr
Sindh
272,197
Punjab
267,572
Balochistan
20,822
Islamabad
69,556
KPK
105,438
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Quality education mission of govt: CM Buzdar

  • He said that a state-of-the-art boarding school would be set up in Koh-e-Suleiman where quality education with boarding and lodging facilities would be provided to boys and girls students.
APP Updated 18 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that quality education for all is the vision and mission of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and Daanish Schools were providing opportunities to the students for expressing their abilities.

Presiding over the 33rd meeting of Punjab Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority at CM's office on Sunday, he expressed satisfaction that corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being thoroughly ensured in Daanish Schools.

The chief minister termed the performance of Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence satisfactory and said that they were imparting quality education to the poor but intelligent children in the backward areas.

He said that a state-of-the-art boarding school would be set up in Koh-e-Suleiman where quality education with boarding and lodging facilities would be provided to boys and girls students.

Provincial Minister for Education Murad Raas said that the government was making serious efforts to bring the standard of education in government schools at par with private schools.

Vice Chairperson Daanish School Authority Samira Ahmed said that Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority was providing opportunities of quality education for every child.

The meeting was informed that new Daanish Schools in Tandlianwala and Hasilpur would start soon. The meeting was informed that the historic building of Lady Anderson School in Sialkot had been restored in its original condition. Thirty-six students of Daanish School got admission to medical colleges, and 250 students to engineering universities on merit.

Under the Clean and Green Punjab, 40,000 more saplings would be planted in Daanish schools.

Member Punjab Assembly Khadija Omar, Secretary Schools Education and other officials were also present.

Usman Buzdar

Quality education mission of govt: CM Buzdar

Peaceful, stable Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest, says FM Qureshi

Punjab govt blocks TLP chief's national identity card, freeze assets

Canada records second case of rare blood clot after AstraZeneca shot

Earth Day summit a chance for Biden to show US serious about climate: Trudeau

Germany to mourn 80,000 pandemic victims at memorial

US, China 'committed to cooperating' on climate crisis: joint statement

Pakistan reports highest single day COVID-19 death toll since June 2020

Covid death toll passes three million as India cases surge

Qureshi in UAE to push economic diplomacy

Generation capacity to be expanded only on 2 bases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters