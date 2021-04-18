FM, Afghan counterpart discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar, in a telephonic conversation, discussed the ongoing Afghan peace process.

Foreign minister Qureshi has been in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on a three-day official visit.

During the telephonic conversation, foreign minister Qureshi reiterated that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the interests of Pakistan, a press release said.

He said Pakistan shared all the peaceful efforts made for peace and stability in the region including Afghanistan and desired end to violent incidents in the country.

The foreign minister further reiterated that Pakistan would continue its consistent reconciliation efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He expressed the hope that under Istanbul Process, the Doha Agreement would be helpful in ensuring durable peace in Afghanistan.

Afghan foreign minister appreciated diplomatic, political and moral support extended by Pakistan for a result-oriented Afghan peace process and thanked foreign minister Qureshi and Pakistani leadership in this regard.

Both sides also agreed to meet in Istanbul, Turkey. Foreign minister Qureshi also invited Atmar to visit Pakistan after the Istanbul process. They also exchanged Ramazan greetings.