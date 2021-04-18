Pakistan
61 more persons infected with COVID-19
18 Apr 2021
HYDERABAD: The district health authorities have diagnoses 61 persons infected with COVID-19 among some 506 tests which were performed during last 24 hours.
According to the daily situation report, the positivity rate has been recorded at 13 percent.
As many as 733 active cases exist in the district out of which 33 are admitted in the COVID 19 ward of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, 7 in Agha Khan University Hospital, Karachi, and 693 are under home isolation.
Some 11,956 citizens of Hyderabad have recovered from the virus after infection while 297 lost the battle of their lives.
