ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,243
14924hr
Pakistan Cases
756,285
612724hr
Sindh
272,197
Punjab
267,572
Balochistan
20,822
Islamabad
69,556
KPK
105,438
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM visits Pakistan pavilion at UAE World Expo

  • Qureshi expressed his pleasure over the role played by huge number of Pakistani diaspora in the progress and development of UAE.
APP 18 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday visited Pakistan pavilion at World Expo 2020 to be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 1.

On the occasion, Pakistan ambassador to UAE Afzal Mahmood, Pakistan Consul General Dubai Consulate Ahmad Amjad Ali and other senior officials of the embassy also accompanied the foreign minister, said a news release.

On Saturday, the foreign minister had arrived Dubai, UAE on a three-day official visit.

The foreign minister, during his visit to expo, said presence of Pakistan pavilion in the international expo being held this year was a manifestation of decades old friendship between Pakistan and UAE. It also showed the enhanced economic ties and bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries in different sectors, he observed.

Qureshi expressed his pleasure over the role played by huge number of Pakistani diaspora in the progress and development of UAE.

Pakistan pavilion set up during the world expo covered an area of 3450 square feet.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi uae World Expo 2020

FM visits Pakistan pavilion at UAE World Expo

Peaceful, stable Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest, says FM Qureshi

Punjab govt blocks TLP chief's national identity card, freeze assets

Canada records second case of rare blood clot after AstraZeneca shot

Earth Day summit a chance for Biden to show US serious about climate: Trudeau

Germany to mourn 80,000 pandemic victims at memorial

US, China 'committed to cooperating' on climate crisis: joint statement

Pakistan reports highest single day COVID-19 death toll since June 2020

Covid death toll passes three million as India cases surge

Qureshi in UAE to push economic diplomacy

Generation capacity to be expanded only on 2 bases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters