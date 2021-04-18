Pakistan
5,848 people vaccinated against corona in KP: Report
- 28,030 health workers and 13,056 senior citizens have also been given the second dose of corona vaccine yet.
Updated 18 Apr 2021
PESHAWAR: As many as 5,848 people have been vaccinated against corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.
According to a report issued by Health Department here on Sunday, so far 93,129 people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated against the virus.
The second dose of vaccine was given to 2,368 senior citizens yesterday, it said.
Similarly, 28,030 health workers and 13,056 senior citizens have also been given the second dose of corona vaccine yet.
Grade nine to 12 classes will resume tomorrow, announces Shafqat
5,848 people vaccinated against corona in KP: Report
Peaceful, stable Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest, says FM Qureshi
Punjab govt blocks TLP chief's national identity card, freeze assets
Canada records second case of rare blood clot after AstraZeneca shot
Earth Day summit a chance for Biden to show US serious about climate: Trudeau
Germany to mourn 80,000 pandemic victims at memorial
US, China 'committed to cooperating' on climate crisis: joint statement
Pakistan reports highest single day COVID-19 death toll since June 2020
Covid death toll passes three million as India cases surge
Qureshi in UAE to push economic diplomacy
Generation capacity to be expanded only on 2 bases
Read more stories
Comments