TLP not banned under any foreign pressure: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, on Saturday, said that it was “solely” Pakistan's internal decision to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), rejecting any sort of foreign pressure on the government.

Regretting the language recently employed by PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, the minister said nobody can be allowed to threaten the institutions and its officers.

Responding to Sanaullah's statement, he said a case will be registered under the anti-terrorism law against Rana Sanaullah. He said that Sanaullah had “threatened” the Punjab chief secretary, commissioner and other government officers, a day earlier, and a case would be registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act, for which instructions have been given. No one can be allowed to threaten a government official and their family, Chaudhry said, adding that if someone wanted to play politics, they had to do so within the limits of the Constitution.

Pakistan's state is not a weak state at all, Chaudhry said, adding that the state's writ cannot be challenged.

He said people who threaten the government sometime like to act as founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

Chaudhry clarified that there will be no more insulting talk about institutions and no more threats to government officials. If someone blackmails institutions, he said, they would have to face action. Earlier, during the day, the minister had visited the District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi to inquire after the health of police personnel injured in the recent protests.

