PM’s message to Western govts: Insulting Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be same as denying Holocaust

Recorder Report 18 Apr 2021

ISAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called upon the Western governments to penalise those deliberately spreading their message of hate against Muslims. In a series of tweets on Saturday, the prime minister stated that ”I call on Western governments who have outlawed any negative comment on the Holocaust to use the same standards to penalize those deliberately spreading their message of hate against Muslims by abusing our Holy Prophet (PBUH)."

The prime minister said that his message to extremists abroad who indulge in Islamophobia and racist slurs to hurt and cause pain to 1.3 billion Muslims across the globe is that “we Muslims have the greatest love and respect for our Holy Prophet PBUH who lives in our hearts and cannot tolerate any such disrespect and abuse”.

He further stated that those in the West, including extreme right politicians, who deliberately indulge in such abuse and hate under guise of freedom of speech clearly lack moral sense and courage to apologies to the 1.3 billion Muslims for causing this hurt.

“We demand an apology from these extremists," the prime minister added.

He further stated that the government has taken action against Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under an anti-terrorist law after they challenged the writ of the State and used street violence.

“Let me make clear to people here & abroad: Our government only took action against TLP under our anti-terrorist law when they challenged the writ of the state and used street violence & attacking the public & law enforcers. No one can be above the law and the Constitution.” stated the prime minister.

AFP adds: The French embassy in Islamabad on Thursday recommended its nationals leave Pakistan, a call that appears to have gone largely unheeded.

“I... call on Western govts who have outlawed any negative comment on the holocaust to use the same standards to penalise those deliberately spreading their message of hate against Muslims by abusing our Prophet (PBUH),” Khan tweeted.

Denying the Holocaust is illegal in several European countries -- including Germany and France -- and offenders can be jailed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

