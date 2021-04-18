FIA officers admonished over ‘poor’ performance

KARACHI: A judge in Karachi on Saturday admonished the officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigating cases of harassment of women on social media for their poor performance and asked them to submit a report on such cases on the next hearing.

The rage of District Session Judge East, Khalid Shahani, could be gauged from the fact that he made one of the Investigating Officers (IOs) to stand in the suspects’ dock as a punishment.

Judge Shahani, on the occasion, remarked that not a single officer of FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle appeared in the court fully prepared.

“I have been sitting here since morning.

And all IOs have told me that they have left their one or two documents at home,” he regretted.

“If you have not brought case files with you, then why have you come to the court then?” the judge asked.