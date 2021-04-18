NAB probes 'misuse' of Rs3bn federal funds by Sindh govt

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday began a probe into an over Rs3 billion alleged corruption against the Sindh government after it emerged that money provided by the federal government for provincial welfare projects was not utilized properly.

According to sources privy to the details, the federal government provides a share of oil and gas production from the province to the Sindh government to be spent on public health, education and other welfare projects. "The amount provided to the provincial government had to be spent on public welfare projects through deputy commissioners," they said while sharing the process and added that however, in this case, an amount of over Rs 3 billion transferred to the province was shared with the Sindh government but no development was made on the public welfare projects from the earmarked funds.

They said that the documents showed that both the federal funds and the projects' funds were spent, however, no development works could be found on the ground.

The sources said that keeping in view the situation, the National Accountability has begun a probe into the entire matter to unearth where the funds have been spent and identify those involved in the alleged wrongdoing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB has successfully recovered looted money during its actions in the province and recently, it handed over Rs 19 million to the Sindh government after recovering the looted money through a plea bargain deal. According to the officials of the accountability watchdog, Rs 19,639,298 were recovered by the NAB Sukkur after the accused filed for the bargain deal in the matter. "The director general of the NAB Sindh handed over the cheque of the plea bargain amount to the Sindh government," they said.