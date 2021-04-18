AJK PM opens Gigantic Cath Lab

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan here Saturday inaugurated Rs 135 million Cath Laboratory in the State~run Kashmir Institute of Cardiology at the Mirpur Div.

Headquarters Teaching Hospital opening much awaited avenue of angiography and angioplasty of the cardiac patients from AJK and the adjoining parts of the country.

Medical Superintendent Div HQ Hospital Dr Farooq Ahmed Noor briefed about the saliant features of the gigantic project, first of it's own kind set up in any State~run hospital in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Dr Noor termed the project a major breakthrough in the health sector in Mirpur Division in particular and across AJK in general opening new vistas of most modern facilities of heart surgery in the state.

Speaking on the occasion the AJK Prime Minister said Mirpur Divisional teaching hospital is the leading hospital where the first ever cath laboratory has been established.

He said a similar laboratory will also be set up in Muzaffarabad to extend health facilities to the cardiac patients hailing from the area.

Muhammad Farooq Haider said the government is taking concrete steps to extend modern health facilities to the masses close to their doorstep.