APTMA announces donation of 100,000 Covid-19 vaccines

Recorder Report Updated 18 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Adil Bashir has announced donating more than 100,000 doses of Corona vaccine to the poor, deserving and needy persons to save general public from the onslaught of the deadly third wave of Covid 19.

After an emergency meeting at the APTMA House, Lahore that was called to discuss the effects of Covid 19, Chairman APTMA said that APTMA members have decided to voluntarily contribute to the cause and to bear the whole burden of importing and administering more than 100,000 doses of vaccine to the public at large who cannot afford to bear the exorbitant cost of vaccine. He said the third wave of the Corona pandemic has hit Pakistan hard and this is high time that business community and affluent class of the society should come forward and contribute to the welfare of the people. He said that as usual APTMA has again decided to fulfill its social responsibility without any delay or lapse of time.

Adil Bashir added that the severe impact of the pandemic suggests that the government alone could not deal with the situation. Therefore, APTMA has decided to shoulder the responsibility and donate generously towards vaccination of general masses. He recalled that last year also APTMA had donated Rs. 50 million towards the Prime Minister's Fund to fight against Corona. In addition to this APTMA members generously contributed towards distribution of thousands of rations packs to the needy during the lockdown.

He has highly appreciated the role of Gohar Ejaz, Patron-in-Chief APTMA, for his initiative and playing a pivotal role in this great Endeavour. He hoped that APMTA members will always continue to contribute towards such noble cause and set an example for the rest of the business community in the larger interest of the country.

