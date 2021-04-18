ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Balochistan govt announces broader smart lockdown from May 1

NNI 18 Apr 2021

QUETTA: Spokesperson for the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani on Saturday announced the imposition of a broader smart lockdown across the province from May 01.

Making an announcement in a presser and later sharing a notification on Twitter, Liaquat Shahwani said that under the fresh restrictions owing to rising COVID-19 cases, all sorts of gatherings will be barred in the province, besides restrictions also imposed on transport activities.

The inter-city transport will be allowed to carry 50 percent of passengers while inter-provincial transport will be barred for two days i.e Saturday and Sunday - a ban that remains in place after the NCOC decision previously.

"Public will be allowed to visit the parks, however, they had to ensure social distancing," Liaquat Shahwani said adding that only shops of essential items would be allowed to remain open during the smart lockdown in the province.

He said that the third wave was far more dangerous than the first two COVID-19 waves and the masses should make use of masks as compulsory to avoid contracting the infection.

"Lack of mask use will increase the number of cases and will lead to further restrictions," the spokesperson warned.

He said that the SOPs for mosques will be implemented as per the NCOC decision and taraweh prayers would be offered while maintaining social distancing.

The spokesperson hoped that the masses would once again cooperate with the government in tackling the COVID-19 in the similar way they had extended their cooperation previously.

NCOC Smart lockdown COVID19 COVID cases Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani

