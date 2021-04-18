A Russia-US cold war in play?

The row between the US and Russia has led to the tit-for-tat sanctions and expulsions of officials of the both the countries. In its highly expected response, Russia banned top officials from US President Joe Biden’s administration from entering the country. According to media reports, sanctions and expulsions of 10 Russian diplomats in retaliation for “interference” by the Kremlin in US elections, a massive cyber-attack and other hostile activity.

That the situation suggests the existence of a full-blown Russia-US cold war is a fact. Both the countries are pursuing this war through economic and political actions against each other, avoiding military action. Unfortunately, however, little does the US know that Russia, unlike its predecessor the Soviet Union, will persevere in its attempt to inflict harm on world’s sole superpower.

Shahnaz Warsi (Karachi)

