Minister for urgent completion of freight-related installations

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati had directed the Railways' authorities for concluding the planned development and upgradation projects urgently at different freight-related installations in Karachi.

He said that during his visit to Karachi Bunder Yard, Wazir Mansion, Reti Lane and Groyne yard where different projects were underway.

"In order to obtain significant revenue chunk from freight service we need to upgrade our service provisions at freight facilities that will surely pave the way for escalating the number of freight trains per day" remarked the railways' minister during his visit at Karachi Bunder Yard commonly called as KBX yard.

During the minister's visit to Wazir Mansion, divisional superintendent Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul apprised him of submission of a comprehensive proposal pertaining to construction of container terminal at Wazir Mansion. The said facility will substantially enhance the freight revenue of the department besides drastically curtailing the container traffic from the city.

The minister also visited the Reti Lane area where Director Property and Lands Ameer Mohammad Daudpota explained the planned construction of Inland Container Depot/off dock terminal at 25 acres of land. Such a facility will offer up country transhipment of container trains from Reti Lane besides creating another avenue for freight trains.

The railways' minister conducted the office and site visit of SAPT-Railways connectivity project where he was given a holistic briefing regarding the project. He stressed for further stregthening the working liaison between Pakistan Railways and SAPT.