Pakistan

Marriyum slams govt's move to book Sana under ATA

Recorder Report 18 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday strongly reacted to the federal government's move to book senior party leader Rana Sanaullah under anti-terrorism laws and asked for a similar case to be registered against Prime Minister Imran Khan

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the PML-N spokesperson stated: "Before registering a case of terrorism against PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, the "imposed" PTI government must prosecute Imran Khan who is an absconder in a terrorism case."

She claimed that Prime Minister Khan had been an "absconded" for almost seven years now, adding that a case was registered against Imran Khan in 2014 for his "violence inciting" remarks.

However, she added "Imran Khan had not been arrested in this case to date...such double standards would not be allowed."

"Imran Khan's threats to IG police, incitement to violence against police, statements of grabbing police, prime minister [Nawaz Sharif] and officials by the neck and dragging them out, shutting down the country, cussing the Parliament and telling people to attack PTV were still echoing at D-Chowk," she said in reference to PTI's 2014 sit-in protest against the then PML-N government.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced that terrorism case will be registered against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah allegedly for threatened the Punjab chief secretary, commissioner and other government officers, a day earlier.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

