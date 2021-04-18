ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,094
11224hr
Pakistan Cases
750,158
497624hr
Sindh
271,524
Punjab
264,010
Balochistan
20,760
Islamabad
68,906
KPK
104,480
Extradition case: SC to hear appeal of Talha's father on 22nd

Recorder Report 18 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, will hear an appeal of Haroonur Rashid, father of Pakistani origin US national, Talha Haroon on April 22nd.

The court summoned Attorney General for Pakistan and Secretary Foreign Office and ordered them to provide detail how many accused were brought from the USA to Pakistan, and how many were handed over to America.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hussain Aurangzeb on 18th August turned down an Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) against extradition of Talha Haroon allegedly involved in hatching a conspiracy to carry out a terrorism activity in New York, USA.

The IHC had remanded the matter to the Enquiry Magistrate, so as to afford an opportunity to the prosecution to produce the affidavit/deposition of the UC [Undercover law enforcement officer] (without disclosing his identity), made in accordance with Section 9(2) of the 1972 Act.

The Court had directed the Enquiry Magistrate to give a finding on the question whether conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism (i.e. the offence which appellant No 2 is alleged to have committed) is an extradition offence so as to attract the provisions of the 1972 Act.

In the ICA of Talha's father, Haroonur Rashid stated, being aggrieved of the finding of enquiry officer and order of the Ministry of Interior, filed a petition before the IHC which vide a judgment dated 03.05.2019, disposed of the same with a direction to enquiry officer to conclude the enquiry within a period of 60 days, afresh.

Hence, he has filed this intra-court appeal against the aforementioned judgment.

He added that the petition filed by the appellants was disposed of by the learned single judge without any direction or order for discharging and releasing the appellant's son.

The federation had also impugned the IHC single judge judgment dated 03.05.2019 only to the extent of the Judge-in-Chambers holding that the witnesses who submitted their affidavits in support of the extradition request have to be cross-examined and that the investigation officer of the country making the extradition request has to appear before the Enquiry Magistrate and record his evidence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office terrorism Supreme Court IHC Haroonur Rashid Talha Haroon

