Spices factory sealed

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Saturday sealed a factory manufacturing substandard spices in Mirch Market area of Peshawar. The Food Authority team conducted a raid on Ashraf Road and more than 15000 kg of substandard tea leaves were recovered from the unit.

The raids were carried out on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

