FPCCI appoints Dagha as policy & research board chief

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has announced setting up of a top-level policy & research board to support government for making industry friendly policies.

The scope of the board includes but not limited to develop policy position and advocacy material for the president, the FPCCI and his team to assist the federal and provincial governments in formulation and implementation of policies, budgetary and fiscal measures, financial and inclusion policies and regulatory matters of the all government and autonomous agencies.

The board will prepare background information and research papers for the FPPCI for correspondent with the government in bilateral and multilateral trade investment and cooperation with the counterparts in foreign countries, regions and associations.

The FPCCI executive committee in its meeting held on April 13, 2021 has granted approval and constituted policy and research board for a period of three years.

FPCCI has appointed Mohammad Younus Dagha, a former Federal Secretary for Water and Power, Commerce and Finance as the Chairman of the Policy & Research Board. Dagha is one of Pakistan's most accomplished and celebrated civil servants and commands astounding grip over major aspects of the economy and its important sectors.

The President of FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo as Patron and Vice President, Mr. Athar Sultan Chawla as Coordinator will also sit on the board. Other board members include Mahmood Nawaz Shah, Abdul Qadir Memon, Sheikh Imran Ul Haque, Agha Jan Akhtar, Ismail Sattar, Athar Sultan Chawla, Mian Anjum Nisar and Akram Wali Muhammad.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the president FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo announced the formation of Policy & Research Board comprising of top-level economic, business, trade, and industry experts. FPCCI is the apex representative body of the business, industry, and trade community of Pakistan.

He said that the Policy & Research Board of FPCCI is mandated to provide research-based expert input for policy advice and advocacy, formalise business community's inputs on international trade, tariff and taxation policies, macroeconomic issues, regulatory laws, access to finance and ease of doing business initiatives related to various government ministries and institutions.

The Policy & Research Board will also provide access to data and information to the trade organisations throughout the country to help their members take informed business decisions and identify opportunities. To achieve such objectives, the Board will also restructure and upgrade the policy and research facilities at FPCCI, he added.

The President of FPCCI has posed his absolute confidence in him to revolutionize the policy & research functions at FPCCI.

He said that federation role is very important in the policy making, therefore there was need to prepare research base proposals for the government to ensure implementation on these suggestions.

President FPCCI urged for the continuations of economic policies and said that there is not continuity of which finance ministers are being changed. He informed that FPCCI has suggested simplification of taxation system and these proposals are under consideration by the federal government.

