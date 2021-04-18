FBR mulling levying Rs150bn taxes on salaried class

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is contemplating levying taxes of Rs150 billion on the salaried class in the upcoming budget, Sources said on Saturday. The sources further said that the Board was considering levying additional taxes on people drawing salaries over Rs0.3 million every month. Similarly, the proposal is also being discussed to increase the ratio of the tax levied on the people drawing salaries between Rs0.2 million and Rs0.3 million every month.

However, the sources divulged, the government was thinking not to increase the tax ratio levied on people drawing a monthly salary of Rs60,000.