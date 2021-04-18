Hearing of NAB appeals against Tarin fixed for June 1

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday fixed June 1 for hearing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeals against Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. A two-member bench headed by Justice Amir Farooq will hear the NAB appeals and IHC Registrar has issued a cause list for hearing the two NAB appeals against Shaukat Tarin. Shaukat Tarin sought early hearing of NAB cases in Sahiwal Rental Power Project and Piraghaib reference.

The court has issued notices on the NAB appeals against the acquittal of Shaukat Tarin, Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused. The NAB has challenged the Accountability Court 2020 verdict about the acquittal of Shaukat Tarin and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Earlier, Tarin has replaced federal minister Hammad Azhar, who was appointed as the country's finance minister a few weeks ago when the premier replaced him with Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.