SC order not implemented: Contempt petition filed against Punjab CS, LG secretary

ISLAMABAD: A contempt petition has been filed against the Punjab chief secretary and secretary Local Governments and Community Development for not implementing the Supreme Court order to restore the Local Governments across the Punjab.

Sardar Muhammad Naseem, mayor Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, on Saturday, filed a contempt petition under Article 204 of Constitution and made the chief secretary and secretary Local Governments and Community Development, Punjab, as respondents.

The petitioner stated that the apex court on 25-03-2019 had declared Section 3 of the Punjab Local Government Act, 2019 ultra vires and directed that the Local Governments be restored and shall complete its term in accordance with the law.

Sardar Naseem, who was elected mayor Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, on 31-12-2016 for five years, submitted that the Local Government Representatives were functioning smoothly.

However, on 04-05-2019 the Punjab provincial government promulgated Punjab Local Government Act, 2019, and under Section 3 of the Act the Local Governments were dissolved across the province.

He stated that the Act was challenged by the local government office bearers under Article 184(3) of Constitution. The apex court on 25-03-2019 declared Section 3 of the Act ultra vires and directed that the local governments be restored and shall complete its term in accordance with the law.

Sardar Naseem stated that though the apex court order was communicated to the concerned authorities of the Punjab government, despite that the respondents were not complying with the order and did not allow the elected representatives to assume their offices.

He said at some places, the elected LG officer attempted to enter their offices and assume their charge in some districts in order to start functioning, however, they were stopped by deputy commissioners, who are occupying their offices.

The Punjab government is not implementing the apex court order on account that the Local Governments came into being under the provisions of Punjab Local Government Act, 2013, cannot be restored.

