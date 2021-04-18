ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Pakistan

Red Crescent Balochistan: NAB files reference against six officials

INP 18 Apr 2021

QUETTA: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed reference against six officials of the Red Crescent Balochistan chapter in a corruption scam.

Former provincial chairman and secretary of Red Crescent Balochistan have been among the accused in the multi-million rupees corruption scandal.

Red Crescent Balochitan's former chairman Shabbir Ahmed and former secretary Jehanzeb Raisani were earlier arrested in the case.

According to the investigation carried out by the NAB, the accused embezzled millions of rupees from the accounts of the Red Crescent.

Former chairman Shabbir Ahmed had no expertise to run the charity organisation, while Jehanzeb Raisani was a former ghost employee of the provincial education department where he had been facing corruption charges, according to the probe carried out by the NAB.

NAB Red Crescent Balochistan corruption scam Jehanzeb Raisani Shabbir Ahmed

Red Crescent Balochistan: NAB files reference against six officials

