Jati Umrah Raiwind: Govt pursuing zero tolerance policy against land mafia: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the palaces of Jati Umrah and Raiwind have been shaken due to the action taken against the land mafia. The whole drama is being staged as a media stunt. Those who have proof of ownership should present it in the court of law. The government is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against the land mafia without any discrimination.

She stated this while talking to the media after visiting the Ramazan bazaar in Rawalpindi on Saturday. The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah and Deputy Commissioner Captain Anwar ul Haq (retd) also accompanied her during the visit.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah briefed the special assistant about the arrangements and facilities extended in Ramazan bazaar for citizens. After seeing the rush of people at the sugar counter, Dr Firdous directed to increase the number of sugar counters and said that it was not the policy of the PTI government to keep people stand in the queue for sugar. During her visit, she also reviewed the prices of essential commodities and sought the views of consumers.

The special assistant said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is committed to providing relief to the inflation-hit masses. She said that 364 Ramadan bazaars have been set up across the province where essential commodities are being provided at affordable prices.

Dr Firdous said the Punjab government has given a subsidy of Rs 7 billion in Ramazan bazaars where 10kg bag of flour is being sold for Rs 375. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, sugar has been made available in Ramazan bazaars at an ex-mill price rate. The government is giving a subsidy of Rs 20 per kg on sugar, she said.

The SACM said that one lakh 55 thousand metric tons of sugar has been made available and there is no shortage in the stock of sugar. She said the Punjab government has made a comprehensive mechanism to regularize housing societies. This step has been taken on the order of the High Court. The law will come into force against the elements who are exploiting the people.

The special assistant said the situation of Covid in Punjab is very critical and the government is ensuring strict implementation of SOPs besides providing ventilators. She asked the media to give awareness to the masses about strictly following anti-corona SOPs.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are fighting against the land mafia. The government is fulfilling its responsibility of ensuring the rule of law and will not back down from its mission.

Dr Firdous said that Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has announced a package for the journalists who died due to Covid. She said that Punjab will buy the vaccine against Covid from its own resources. Media workers will be vaccinated against corona as they are also frontline workers, the SACM concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021