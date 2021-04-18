LESCO issues rain alert for consumers

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued high rain alter to its consumers. It may be noted that short spells of rain are being witnessed in the various parts of the city overnight.

According to the LESCO alert, consumers should avoid electricity polls during the rain especially the children should stay away from them to avert any untoward situation. Also, it has advised consumers to stay 100 feet away from the high voltage wires, passing through rooftops of many residential areas.

It has also urged consumers to avoid standing under the electricity wires, poles, and transformers and also avoid touching them, placing items of daily use, or spreading washing clothes in and around them.

LESCO has issued alerts to its field staff and has instructed consumers to contact complaint offices, SDOs, and ExEns in case of emergency.

