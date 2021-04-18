KP govt launches ‘Mustahiq’

ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
PESHAWAR: The Minister for Zakat & Ushr KP, Anwar Zeb Khan officially launched the Mustahiq app in Peshawar.

The ceremony was convened here on Saturday, by Zakat & Social Welfare Department KP and was attended by Minister for Zakat & Ushr KP, Secretary Zakat & Social Welfare Department and Code for Pakistan representatives.

This App allows users to explore information on various Zakat schemes and programmes in local languages, and gives access to focal personnel in charge of zakat programs at hospitals and district level. The App will also help make Zakat and Social Welfare Department’s processes seamless and paperless. The Department of Zakat, Ushr, & Social Welfare, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is mandated to look after various marginalized segments of the population such as the poor, destitute women, persons with disabilities, orphans, victims of violence and drug addicts through established institutions and autonomous bodies across the province. However the awareness of schemes offered by the Zakat and Ushr Ministry weren’t readily available or accessible to target beneficiaries or the general public. The app was developed under the 6th Cycle of the KP Government Innovation Fellowship Program, which is a three-way partnership between KPITB, Code for Pakistan, and The World Bank Group. A Fellow from the 6th cycle, Touseef Ahmad, worked on creating the app during the six-month Fellowship Program. The KP Government Innovation Fellowship Program is an annual six-month program, run by Code for Pakistan, in partnership with KPITB and the World Bank since 2014. Code for Pakistan is a non-profit organisation that harnesses the power of people and technology to make governance accessible and dignified for every citizen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

