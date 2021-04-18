ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Commercial courts good initiative for business environment: governor

Recorder Report 18 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that reforms like establishment of Commercial Courts are few of the many which the government is committed to deliver in line with its vision.

He was talking to the LCCI delegation, led by its President Mian Tariq Misbah, at the Governor’s House Lahore. Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal and Country Director World Bank Group Najy Benhassine also spoke on the occasion.

The Governor Punjab said that the measures taken by the government in collaboration with the Lahore High Court is a giant leap towards making the business environment conducive for trade and economic activities. He said this initiative will guarantee and ensure that the investment of the business community in Punjab is secured.

He said the Commercial Court Ordinance 2021 will ensure expeditious disposal of claims arising from commercial transactions by introducing timeframe for decision of suits, e-filing of pleadings and limited number of adjournments.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the promulgation of Commercial Courts Ordinance 2021 can be termed as a milestone initiative towards providing a speedy and affordable justice to the business community. He said the legal experts involved in preparing this ordinance deserve special appreciation for keeping in view the challenges and complexities of modern business requirements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Bank Lahore High Court LCCI Mian Tariq Misbah Najy Benhassine business environment Commercial courts Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

