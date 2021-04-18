ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021: PSEB to facilitate IT companies for participation

18 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), an entity of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, would be extending facilitation and significant financial assistance to Pakistani IT companies to enable their participation in Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2021, scheduled to be held in Barcelona, Spain, from 28th June to 1st July 2021, said a press release.

Prospective customers of IT products regularly attend major IT events across the globe to scan for potential business partners, evaluate products, emerging technologies and creative solutions to existing problems.

Participation in international trade events is one of the most effective ways to project Pakistan as an ideal destination for outsourcing and provide opportunities to Pakistani IT companies to market their respective products and services directly to prospective customers.

MWC Barcelona is among the world’s largest trade events and is among the world’s most significant events in terms of scale, content, and influence. Technology companies worldwide showcase their products and services in MWC’s zones and pavilions. More than 109,000 visitors from 200 countries and 3600 media and industry analysts attended the 2019 event.

Nearly all of the world’s ICT majors, such as Cisco, IBM, Huawei, Samsung, Sony, have a major presence at MWC Barcelona.

The trade event attracts high-profile decision-makers and influencers from around the globe.

Osman Nasir, Managing Director, Pakistan Software Export Board, said that a number of Pakistani IT companies would represent Pakistan’s information technology industry at MWC Barcelona. The PSEB would build a custom-designed, Pakistan-themed Pavilion for the purpose.—PR

