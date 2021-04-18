ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,094
11224hr
Pakistan Cases
750,158
497624hr
Sindh
271,524
Punjab
264,010
Balochistan
20,760
Islamabad
68,906
KPK
104,480
CIA planned to assassinate Raul Castro in 1960

AFP 18 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: The CIA made its first known attempt to assassinate a leader of the Cuban revolution in 1960, offering $10,000 to a pilot flying Raul Castro from Prague to Havana to arrange an "accident," according to declassified documents published Friday.

Pilot Jose Raul Martinez, who had been recruited by the CIA, asked for - and received - assurance from the agency that it would provide university educations to his two sons if he died during the operation, according to the documents published by the Washington-based National Security Archive research institute.

After Martinez left for Prague, CIA headquarters in the United States told its Havana station to cancel the mission. "Do not pursue," the cable said. "Would like to drop matter."

At that point, the pilot was already out of contact. When he returned to Cuba, Martinez told his handler that "he had no opportunity to arrange an accident such as we had discussed."

The plot came to light as Castro, the 89-year-old brother of late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, prepares to leave Cuban politics by stepping down as head of the all-powerful Community Party of Cuba. Raul's departure ends a near six-decade family hold on power in Cuba that started in 1959.

The reins will now pass to 60-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel, who has served as Cuba's president since 2018.

"These documents remind us of a dark and sinister past in US operations against the Cuban revolution," National Security Archive analyst Peter Kornbluh told AFP.

"As the Castro era officially comes to an end, US policymakers have the opportunity to leave this historical baggage behind and engage Cuba's post-Castro future."

Fidel Castro defied 11 American presidents and survived numerous assassination plots - 638 according to Guinness World Records - as well as a failed 1961 attempt by 1,400 anti-Castro Cubans, who were trained and financed by the CIA, to land at the Bay of Pigs in an attempt to overthrow the communist regime.

