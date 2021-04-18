Egypt has sugar reserves for more than 6 months

CAIRO: Egypt has sufficient sugar reserves to last for more than six months, the supply ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The country has reached a level of self-sufficiency in sugar production that is close to 90% for the first time, the statement added.

Egypt’s state sugar buyer ESIIC set a tender on Thursday for 100,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw cane sugar with a deadline for offers of April 24, a tender document seen by Reuters showed.

ESIIC requested that a first shipment of 50,000 tonnes of sugar arrive from May 21-June 5 and a second shipment of the same size to arrive July 5-20.