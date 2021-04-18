ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 18 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (April 17, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 16-04-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        10,800        180        10,980        10,980          NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           11,574        193        11,767        11,767          NIL
===========================================================================

