Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Saturday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,000,955 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Saturday.

At least 139,869,290 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Friday, 12,767 new deaths and 829,597 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 3,305 new deaths, followed by India with 1,341 and United States with 946.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 566,224 deaths from 31,575,640 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 368,749 deaths from 13,832,455 cases, Mexico with 211,693 deaths from 2,299,939 cases, India with 175,649 deaths from 14,526,609 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,225 deaths from 4,383,732 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 265 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 256, Bosnia-Herzegovina 237, Montenegro 226 and Bulgaria 216.

Europe overall has 1,019,932 deaths from 47,684,522 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 857,194 deaths from 26,983,874 infections, and the United States and Canada 589,757 deaths from 32,678,847 cases.

Asia has reported 294,047 deaths from 20,842,457 cases, the Middle East 121,646 deaths from 7,228,724 cases, Africa 117,359 deaths from 4,409,712 cases, and Oceania 1,020 deaths from 41,161 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.