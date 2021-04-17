ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,094
11224hr
Pakistan Cases
750,158
497624hr
Sindh
271,524
Punjab
264,010
Balochistan
20,760
Islamabad
68,906
KPK
104,480
Wounded from anti-UN protests flood DR Congo hospitals

  • As of April 14, medical teams in Beni were treating 51 people wounded by weapons, including "nine new cases linked to the recent demonstrations," it said.
AFP 17 Apr 2021

GOMA: Hospitals in DR Congo's troubled North Kivu province have been overwhelmed by people wounded by weapons after violent protests over the UN's perceived failure to stem civilian massacres, the international Red Cross said Saturday.

Anger at the country's UN mission has built up over persistent deadly massacres by a local armed group, leading to protests -- and even a general strike -- since April 5 in which around 10 people have died.

More than 120 wounded people were being treated at hospitals in the North Kivu capital Goma and in the city of Beni with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross, it said in a statement.

As of April 14, medical teams in Beni were treating 51 people wounded by weapons, including "nine new cases linked to the recent demonstrations," it said.

"Currently we have reached our limit in terms of reception capacity" in Beni, which has 43 beds, and the 74 beds in Goma's hospitals were nearly full, Red Cross spokesman Kelnor Panglungtshang said.

"Teams have been deployed for more than a week to respond to this influx," he said.

He added that the numbers had soared following the violence in several parts of North Kivu since the start of the week.

The demonstrations -- as well as a general strike in numerous cities including Beni, Goma and Butembo -- were called by activist groups and citizen movements to condemn the alleged inaction of UN mission MONUSCO in the face of repeated civilian massacres in the Beni region.

In response to the violence, earlier this week the provincial governor banned all protests in North Kivu.

Doctors With Borders said that it had taken in "17 patients, the majority of them trauma cases" following clashes between armed groups in the Masisi territory on April 9 and 10.

Beni has seen more than 6,000 people, primarily civilians, killed since 2013, according to a recent tally by the Catholic Church.

Authorities blame the massacres on an armed group, the Allied Democratic Forces, that the United States recently classified as a "terrorist" organisation affiliated with the Islamic State.

