APK-Inform sees Ukraine 2021/22 grain harvest, exports rising

KYIV: Ukraine's 2021 grain harvest is likely to rise by 13% to 73.6 million tonnes thanks to favourable weather, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday.

The consultancy said in a report that the harvest could include 27.6 million tonnes of wheat, 7.97 million tonnes of barley and 35.71 million tonnes of corn. It said a higher output would allow Ukraine to increase grain exports to 54.2 million tonnes in 2021/22 season from 45.6 million tonnes in 2020/21.

APK-Inform further said that Ukraine could export 19.75 million tonnes of wheat, 4.32 million of barley and 29.50 million of corn.