ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,094
11224hr
Pakistan Cases
750,158
497624hr
Sindh
271,524
Punjab
264,010
Balochistan
20,760
Islamabad
68,906
KPK
104,480
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Modi appeals to keep Hindu festival symbolic as India's COVID-19 infections surge

  • India reported 234,692 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to nearly 14.5 million, second only to the United States. Deaths in the country from COVID-19 rose by 1,341 to 175,649.
  • Experts have warned about the spread of more contagious variants of the disease, with especially during large-scale gathering for religious festivals and political rallies.
Reuters 17 Apr 2021

MUMBAI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to devotees to keep a key Hindu festival symbolic as the country reported more than 200,000 new COVID-19 infections for the third straight day.

India reported 234,692 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to nearly 14.5 million, second only to the United States. Deaths in the country from COVID-19 rose by 1,341 to 175,649.

Criticism has mounted over the Indian government's handling of the health crisis, as religious festivals and election rallies continue amid increasing reports of shortage of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and vaccination doses.

After hundreds of thousands of ascetics and devout Hindus gathered for several days along the banks of the Ganges in a northern state for a religious festival Kumbh Mela, Modi on Saturday called for restraint, saying on Twitter the festival should now be kept "symbolic".

Responding to Modi's appeal, one of religious leader Swami Avdheshanand urged devotees to not gather in large numbers. Devout Hindus believe bathing in the holy Ganges absolves people of sins, and during the Kumbh Mela, it brings salvation from the cycle of life and death.

Experts have warned about the spread of more contagious variants of the disease, with especially during large-scale gathering for religious festivals and political rallies.

On Saturday, Modi was scheduled to hold two election rallies in eastern state of West Bengal where state elections are ongoing. In recent weeks, such rallies have attracted thousands of people, few of whom follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Stop spreader rallies," the Times of India said in an editorial on Saturday, adding: "Business as usual is an unaffordable luxury until this virus is conclusively tamed."

After imposing one of the world's strictest lockdowns for nearly three months last year, India's government relaxed almost all curbs by the beginning of 2021, although many regions have now introduced localised restrictions.

"This is Narendra Modi's biggest crisis yet. It is bigger than any security threat, external or internal, or even the economic attrition of 2020," prominent editor and political commentator Shekhar Gupta wrote in a column on Saturday.

Narendra Modi COVID 19 infection COVID19 cases COVID 19 crisis Indian covid cases

Modi appeals to keep Hindu festival symbolic as India's COVID-19 infections surge

Coronavirus vaccination for people 50, above to begin from April 21: Asad Umar

Took action against TLP for challenging writ of the state: PM

Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Despite Covid-19, Pakistan’s economy struggling less than regional countries: Report

FM Qureshi to depart for UAE today

Tarin given finance portfolio in economic team shake-up

Rs446bn package announced: PM reaches out to Sindh province’s ‘backward’ areas

Social media shutdown for hours

Opposition MNAs seek copy of govt-TLP agreement

Byco commences work on Euro5/6 project

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters