ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,094
11224hr
Pakistan Cases
750,158
497624hr
Sindh
271,524
Punjab
264,010
Balochistan
20,760
Islamabad
68,906
KPK
104,480
Roma's Smalling says family shaken up but unharmed after being robbed

  • Smalling's wife, son, mother and another family member were in the house situated off the ancient Appian Way south of the city, according to a source close to the matter.
  • "I'd like to thank everyone for your well wishes and support. My family although very shaken up are luckily unharmed," Smalling tweeted on Saturday.
Reuters 17 Apr 2021

AS Roma defender Chris Smalling said his family is unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint by burglars who broke into his home in Rome in the early hours of Friday.

Three men entered Smalling's home at around 5 am and forced the 31-year-old to open the safe and hand over three Rolex watches, jewels and around 300 euros ($359) in cash, according to news agency ANSA and Rome sports daily Corriere dello Sport.

Smalling's wife, son, mother and another family member were in the house situated off the ancient Appian Way south of the city, according to a source close to the matter.

"I'd like to thank everyone for your well wishes and support. My family although very shaken up are luckily unharmed," Smalling tweeted on Saturday.

Smalling added that he hoped the burglars "can find a more meaningful way to live their lives without causing such harm and distress to others."

Smalling sat out Roma's Europa League quarter-final second leg with Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday due to a knee injury. Roma drew the match 1-1 to prevail 3-2 on aggregate, setting up a semi-final against the Englishman's former club Manchester United.

