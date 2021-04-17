The order of service for Prince Philip's funeral

LONDON: Below are some details about Saturday's funeral at Windsor Castle for Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, as stated in the Order of Service:

Once the royal family have been seated in St George's Chapel, the choir will sing the Sentences before the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, gives the Bidding.

"We are here today in St George's Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us.

"We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith. Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity.

"We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal."