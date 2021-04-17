Dubai expands vaccine eligibility in certain cases

World
DUBAI: The Dubai Health Authority said on Saturday it was allowing women who are breastfeeding and those planning on conceiving to take the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Dubai Media Office.
In a Twitter post, the media office said this was in line with the latest international studies and guidelines on coronavirus vaccines.
It also said the DHA was cutting the time frame of vaccine eligibility for those who have previously contracted COVID-19 to 10 days from three months, provided the case was mild or asymptomatic.
