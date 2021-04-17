Markets
Vietnam's foreign ministry welcomes US decision to drop FX manipulator label
- "Vietnam will maintain dialogues and consultancy with the US over this issue," the ministry said in a statement.
17 Apr 2021
HANOI: Vietnam's foreign ministry said on Saturday it welcomed the US Treasury's move on Friday to refrain from formally branding the country a currency manipulator.
"Vietnam will maintain dialogues and consultancy with the US over this issue," the ministry said in a statement.
