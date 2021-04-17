Federal govt bans import of conventional syringes

The federal government has banned the import of conventional syringes.

The Ministry of Commerce has also issued a notification banning the import of conventional syringes.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub Section (1) of Section 3 of the Imports and Exports (Control) Act 1950, the Federal Government is pleased to direct the following further amendment shall be made in the Import Policy Order 2020,” read the SRO 483 (I)/ 2021.

Under the SRO the import of 2 ml, 2.5 ml, 3 ml, and 5 ml conventional syringes will be banned.