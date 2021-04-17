Business & Finance
Federal govt bans import of conventional syringes
- The Ministry of Commerce has also issued a notification banning the import of conventional syringes.
17 Apr 2021
The federal government has banned the import of conventional syringes.
The Ministry of Commerce has also issued a notification banning the import of conventional syringes.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub Section (1) of Section 3 of the Imports and Exports (Control) Act 1950, the Federal Government is pleased to direct the following further amendment shall be made in the Import Policy Order 2020,” read the SRO 483 (I)/ 2021.
Under the SRO the import of 2 ml, 2.5 ml, 3 ml, and 5 ml conventional syringes will be banned.
Coronavirus vaccination for people 50, above to begin from April 21: Asad Umar
Federal govt bans import of conventional syringes
Took action against TLP for challenging writ of the state: PM
Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day
Despite Covid-19, Pakistan’s economy struggling less than regional countries: Report
FM Qureshi to depart for UAE today
Tarin given finance portfolio in economic team shake-up
Rs446bn package announced: PM reaches out to Sindh province’s ‘backward’ areas
Social media shutdown for hours
Opposition MNAs seek copy of govt-TLP agreement
Byco commences work on Euro5/6 project
PD looks to ‘facilitators’ to get NAB clean chit
Read more stories
Comments