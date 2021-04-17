ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Karachi traders say will not follow Sindh govt new SOPs

  • Mir said that the frequent change of holidays was creating ambiguity.
  • President Karachi Electronics Dealers Association (KEDA), Mohammad Rizwan has announced that all electronics markets will be open today.
Ali Ahmed 17 Apr 2021

After Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, the government of Sindh have issued orders to close business in the province on Saturday and Sunday from today (Saturday) onwards.

Under the new SOPs, business activity will be allowed from 6 am to 6 pm, from Monday to Friday. However, traders in Karachi have refused to shut down their businesses.

Chairman All Karachi Traders Union Atiq Mir said in a statement that all commercial centers of the city will remain fully open today. Mir said that the frequent change of holidays was creating ambiguity.

Atiq Mir said that nighttime business activity should be allowed in Ramadan. He said that traders have invested billions of rupees for buying and selling goods for the upcoming Eid. Atiq Mir added that the reduction in working hours would create difficulties for the people in purchasing Eid.

On the other hand, President Karachi Electronics Dealers Association (KEDA), Mohammad Rizwan has announced that all electronics markets will be open today.

He said that the new SOPs of Sindh government would be implemented from next week. Under the old SOPs of Sindh government, markets were being closed on Fridays and Sundays.

Mohammad Rizwan demanded that the Sindh government allow the market to be open from 12 noon to 12 noon from the 15th of Ramadan. He further said that the Sindh government should announce a shutdown one day a week after 15 days of Ramadan.

Sindh Karachi traders COVID SOPS Ramadan Atiq Mir

