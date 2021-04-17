Circular debt build-up has made power sector financially challenging, says Azhar

Federal Minister Hammad Azhar has said that the unaffordable cost of electricity generation, circular debt build-up, and leakages in the transmission system had made the power sector financially challenging.

Hammad chaired a meeting to review progress on reforms in the Power sector. Federal Minister Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, SAPM on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Power Division, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Secretary Power briefed Hamamd about the efforts being made for the reformation of the Power sector with a view to providing maximum relief to the electricity consumers.

The participants were told that the key focus of the reform process is to bring efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability to the system. A consultative process is being followed to ensure all stakeholders are on board, he added.

Hammad was also updated about the Circular Debt Management plan and related matters. After seeking input from all concerned, Hammad stressed following a structured approach for timely completion of envisaged reforms.

He stressed that time is of the essence for a reduction in circular debt, up-gradation in transmission and distribution infrastructure, and improved service delivery in the power sector.