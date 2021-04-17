ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,094
11224hr
Pakistan Cases
750,158
497624hr
Sindh
271,524
Punjab
264,010
Balochistan
20,760
Islamabad
68,906
KPK
104,480
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Circular debt build-up has made power sector financially challenging, says Azhar

  • Secretary Power briefed Hamamd about the efforts being made for the reformation of the Power sector with a view to providing maximum relief to the electricity consumers.
Ali Ahmed 17 Apr 2021

Federal Minister Hammad Azhar has said that the unaffordable cost of electricity generation, circular debt build-up, and leakages in the transmission system had made the power sector financially challenging.

Hammad chaired a meeting to review progress on reforms in the Power sector. Federal Minister Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, SAPM on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Power Division, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Secretary Power briefed Hamamd about the efforts being made for the reformation of the Power sector with a view to providing maximum relief to the electricity consumers.

The participants were told that the key focus of the reform process is to bring efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability to the system. A consultative process is being followed to ensure all stakeholders are on board, he added.

Hammad was also updated about the Circular Debt Management plan and related matters. After seeking input from all concerned, Hammad stressed following a structured approach for timely completion of envisaged reforms.

He stressed that time is of the essence for a reduction in circular debt, up-gradation in transmission and distribution infrastructure, and improved service delivery in the power sector.

Hammad Azhar circular debt power sector Tabish Gauhar Khusro Bakhtiar

Circular debt build-up has made power sector financially challenging, says Azhar

Despite Covid-19, Pakistan’s economy struggling less than regional countries: Report

FM Qureshi to depart for UAE today

Tarin given finance portfolio in economic team shake-up

Rs446bn package announced: PM reaches out to Sindh province’s ‘backward’ areas

Social media shutdown for hours

Opposition MNAs seek copy of govt-TLP agreement

Byco commences work on Euro5/6 project

PD looks to ‘facilitators’ to get NAB clean chit

Sugar mills may temporarily shut down operations: CCP

SPI up 0.54pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters