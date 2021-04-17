Technology
Twitter says services down for some users
- "Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," the company said in a tweet.
Twitter Inc said late on Friday that it was working on fixing an access issue after thousands of users reported problems with the platform.
"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," the company said in a tweet.
Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform Friday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.
