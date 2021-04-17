Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Pakistan reported on Saturday more than 100 deaths from coronavirus for a fifth straight day.

Since the pandemic began last February, at least 16,094 people in Pakistan have lost their lives to the virus with 112 new fatalities in the past 24 hours. The country reported 4,976 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours after 65,279 tests were conducted across the country. This the highest number of tests conducted since the beginning of the pandemic in Pakistan.

These new cases take the total number of cases to 750,158. There are 79,108 active COVID-19 cases, while the national coronavirus positivity ratio is 7.62%. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,181 more people recovered from the virus. This is the second consecutive day that the country reported over 4000 recoveries in a single day.