ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,094
11224hr
Pakistan Cases
750,158
497624hr
Sindh
271,524
Punjab
264,010
Balochistan
20,760
Islamabad
68,906
KPK
104,480
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

  • 4,976 people also tested positive for coronavirus in 24 hours.
  • 65,279 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood 17 Apr 2021

Pakistan reported on Saturday more than 100 deaths from coronavirus for a fifth straight day.

Since the pandemic began last February, at least 16,094 people in Pakistan have lost their lives to the virus with 112 new fatalities in the past 24 hours. The country reported 4,976 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours after 65,279 tests were conducted across the country. This the highest number of tests conducted since the beginning of the pandemic in Pakistan.

These new cases take the total number of cases to 750,158. There are 79,108 active COVID-19 cases, while the national coronavirus positivity ratio is 7.62%. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,181 more people recovered from the virus. This is the second consecutive day that the country reported over 4000 recoveries in a single day.

Coronavirus Pakistan coronavirus cases Coronavirus deaths third COVID wave death tol

Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

FM Qureshi to depart for UAE today

Tarin given finance portfolio in economic team shake-up

Rs446bn package announced: PM reaches out to Sindh province’s ‘backward’ areas

Social media shutdown for hours

Opposition MNAs seek copy of govt-TLP agreement

Byco commences work on Euro5/6 project

PD looks to ‘facilitators’ to get NAB clean chit

Sugar mills may temporarily shut down operations: CCP

SPI up 0.54pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters