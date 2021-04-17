NACTA includes TLP in banned outfits

ISLAMABAD: National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has included Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in the list of Pakistan’s outlawed organisations taking the total number of such outfits to 79.

Amid fears that the activists of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) could use social media to stage violent protests after Friday prayers, the social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, Youtube, and Telegram remained suspended from 11 am to 3 pm across the country.

Although the notification issued by the Interior Ministry did not mention a reason for the suspension, the development comes after several days of unrest in the country due to protests by the recently proscribed TLP.

The interior ministry directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to temporarily block social media platforms.

It says that complete access to social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, Youtube, and Telegram may be blocked form 11 am to 3 pm on April 16 across the country.

Following direction of the Ministry of Interior, the PTA suspended the social media platforms.

