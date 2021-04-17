ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
DC appeals clerics to sensitize people to follow SOPs

17 Apr 2021

FAISALABAD: The District Peace Committee (DPC) meeting was held in the DC Office, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

He welcomed the participants and told them about the current situation of third and most dangerous wave of Covid-19. He informed that wards of govt hospitals were nearly filled from patients and precautionary measures/ implementation on SoPs are utmost necessary to defeat the virus.

The DC appealed to the clerics of all sects to sensitize the people for staying mostly at home and use face masks while going out. He said we should proved to be a responsible citizen because precaution was a only way to save from Corona and district govt is also using all source of publicity in this regard. He urged that ulma should sensitized people to take wazu from their house.

The DC said mosques should be thoroughly washed with chemical water and prayers should be prayed on the open floor with implemented corona SOPs.

In the end, special prayer was also offered. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also went to the Sasta Model Bazar at Jhang Road and inspected the availability of essential items. He asked the in charges of ramzan bazars to remain present and checked the quality of items regularly.—PR

