Kamal Azfar condoles death of I A Rehman

KARACHI: Kamal Azfar, a former governor of Sindh, has expressed his deepest grief on the sad demise of I. A. Rehman. Azfar has said I. A. Rehman was a towering personality as a journalist, literary figure, human rights activist, a humanist and a leftist.

The late I. A. Rehman has left behind void that cannot be filled. Azfar has prayed for the departed soul and hopes his family will have the strength and perseverance to bear this great loss.—PR

