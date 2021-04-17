DSPs’ appointments: MQM-P demands inquiry into ‘irregularities’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) has condemned the alleged irregularities in the appointments of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) in the Police Department in the province and demanded an investigation into these irregularities.

MQM-P members of Sindh Assembly in a statement on Friday said that Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has already earned a bad name for flouting the merit and now appointment directly the people on DSP post by recruiting incompetent people on the cost of people of Urban Sindh. “The quota for urban Sindh has been violated to recruit the incompetent people,” members of the party stated.

They believed that partial conduct of SPSC would further dent the performance of Sindh Police and would earn it bad name.

They appealed to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take notice of complaints against SPSC and order an impartial inquiry for appointing incapable people directly as DSPs in Police Department.

