World

UK approves extradition of Indian celebrity jeweller

AFP 17 Apr 2021

LONDON: Britain’s interior ministry said Friday it had approved the extradition of fugitive Indian jeweller Nirav Modi to his homeland, where he is accused of defrauding one of the largest banks of $1.8 billion. Modi, dubbed a jeweller to the stars thanks to celebrity customers in Hollywood and Bollywood, lost his legal bid to avoid extradition from the UK in February.

He fled India in February 2018 after being accused of having a central role in defrauding Punjab National Bank, one of India’s largest lenders, of $1.8 billion (1.5 billion euros). Interior minister Priti Patel had two months to approve his extradition, which was ordered by district judge Sam Goozee following two years of court hearings.

