Covid-19 claims 110 more lives across country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday reported 110 more Covid-19 related deaths and 5,364 fresh Covid-19 cases. The number of countrywide deaths now stands at 15,982 while the number of coronavirus cases soars to 745,182.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), in the past 24 hours, 4,123 people have recovered from the deadly disease, taking the number of recoveries to 650,775 since the pandemic’s outbreak in February 2020.

According to the NCOC, the number of active corona patients in the country for the past one month is on the rise which has jumped to 78,425, of whom 5,145 patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country.

Out of 110 coronavirus patients who died in the past 24 hours, 104 were under treatment in various hospitals across the country while six died at their homes, the NCOC said.

The Punjab and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) remain the most-affected Covid-19-hit areas as 62 and 35 people died in Punjab and KPK, respectively.

Out of 15,982 national Covid-19 deaths, Punjab with 7,271 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 4,541 deaths (including seven who died in the past 24 hours), KPK 2,796 deaths (including 35 who died on Thursday), the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 626 deaths (one died in the past 24 hours), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 423 deaths (three died in the past 24 hours), Balochistan with 222 deaths (one died in the past 24 hours), and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) with 103 deaths is at the bottom of the list.

Out of 78,425 active coronavirus cases, Punjab with 42,037 active Covid-19 cases is on top, followed by KPK with 13,303 cases, ICT 12,817 cases, Sindh 7,034 cases, AJK 2,227 cases, Balochistan 898 cases, and G-B 109 cases.

The health authorities across the country on Thursday conducted 64,481 coronavirus tests, which is the second highest number of Covid-19 tests, since the pandemic’s outbreak in Pakistan.

In the past 24 hours, 12,982 tests were carried out in Sindh, 35,257 in Punjab, 7,739 in KPK, 5,968 in ICT, 1,019 in Balochistan, 565 in G-B, and 951 in AJK.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan has carried out a total 11,007,252 tests.

The nationwide 630 hospitals are equipped with the required facilities.

Out of 739,818 coronavirus cases detected in Pakistan, Sindh with 270,963 is on top followed by Punjab with 261,173 cases, KPK 103,419 cases, the ICT 68,665 cases, Balochistan 20,662 cases, AJK 15,137 cases, and G-B 5,163 cases.

The occupancy position of ventilators in four major areas: Multan 81 percent, the ICT 50 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent, and Lahore 81 percent.

Gujranwala with 88 percent ventilators’ occupancy is on top followed by Lahore and Multan with 81 percent each, while in ICT it is five percent.

Swabi with 100 percent Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing occupancy is on top followed by Charsada with 88 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, and Peshawar 77 percent.

At present, 509 ventilators are in use across the country, while there is no COVID-affected person on ventilator in G-B and Balochistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021