ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Capital expenditure and disposal of assets: New procedure for approval issued

Sohail Sarfraz 17 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued new procedure for the approval of capital expenditure and disposal of assets by the board of companies.

The SECP has issued an SRO449(I)/2021, here on Friday to issue draft amendments to the Companies (General Provisions and Forms) Regulations, 2018.

In case of a public interest company and a large sized company, the amount of capital expenditure to be incurred on any single item shall be more than Rs25 million.

The amount of book value for the disposal of a fixed asset shall be more than Rs5 million or one percent of the total assets of the company, whichever is lower.

In case of a medium size and a small size company, the amount of capital expenditure to be incurred on any single item shall be more than five million rupees and the amount of book value for the disposal of a fixed asset shall be more than one million rupees or one percent of the total assets of the company, whichever is lower.

Provided that any capital expenditure to be incurred on land and building irrespective of the amount, or disposal thereof, may be made only with the approval of the board.

Save as provided in the aforesaid proviso, it is further provided that any amount of an expenditure or disposal not exceeding the aforesaid limits may be approved by a committee constituted by the board comprising the chief executive officer, the chief financial officer, and at least one member of the board of directors under the general or specific authority of the board, the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan SRO449 General Provisions and Forms disposal of assets

Capital expenditure and disposal of assets: New procedure for approval issued

Rs446bn package announced: PM reaches out to Sindh province’s ‘backward’ areas

Social media shutdown for hours

Opposition MNAs seek copy of govt-TLP agreement

Byco commences work on Euro5/6 project

PD looks to ‘facilitators’ to get NAB clean chit

Sugar mills may temporarily shut down operations: CCP

SPI up 0.54pc WoW

TCP earns Rs1.5bn profit in 9 months

July-March 2020-21: Textile group exports witness 9.06pc growth

Report on SBP bill presented in NA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.